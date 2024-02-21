R'oujie Wellness Book Club

media release: Exciting news! Our next adventure takes us through the profound pages of "All About Love: New Visions" by bell hooks. Join us as we explore the transformative wisdom woven into this masterpiece.

In this warm and inclusive space, we'll explore discussions about love, connection, and the vision bell hooks brings to life in her book. Everyone is welcome, and guess what? Our book club is completely FREE!

RSVP to secure your seat: https://forms.gle/dE4X5p9cvDr9HMjY6

In this book, bell hooks, a renowned cultural critic, feminist theorist, and author, delves into the complexities and challenges of love in contemporary society. Here are some key themes and ideas from the book:

Defining Love: bell hooks challenges conventional notions of love, emphasizing that true love is an action rather than just a feeling. She explores the idea that love is an ongoing process that requires effort, care, and commitment.

Cultural Perspectives: The book examines how cultural and societal influences shape our understanding of love. hooks critiques the ways in which mainstream culture often perpetuates unhealthy and unrealistic ideals of love and relationships.

Spiritual Dimensions: hooks explores the spiritual aspects of love, discussing how love can be a transformative and healing force. She encourages readers to view love as a fundamental aspect of human existence that can contribute to personal and societal well-being.

Self-Love: The importance of self-love is a recurring theme. hooks argues that developing a healthy sense of self-love is crucial for forming meaningful connections with others and fostering positive relationships.

The Intersectionality of Love: The book considers love in the context of intersectionality, acknowledging how factors such as race, class, and gender can influence one's experiences of love and relationships.

Criticizing the Culture of Violence: hooks discusses the prevalence of a "culture of violence" and how it affects relationships. She advocates for a more compassionate and nurturing approach to love, in contrast to the aggressive and competitive aspects often present in society.

Overall, "All About Love" encourages readers to reevaluate and redefine their understanding of love, promoting a more inclusive, compassionate, and mindful approach to relationships in all aspects of life. It's a reflective and insightful exploration that invites readers to consider the transformative power of love in their own lives and in society as a whole.

No copy of the book? No problem! Here are some places where you can find "All About Love: New Visions":

Madison Public Library

Libby - E Book

Overdrive - Audiobook

Audible - Audiobook

Hoopla - Audiobook - Free with library card

Kindle Unlimited: If you have a subscription to Kindle Unlimited, you might find the book available for borrowing.

Amazon Prime Reading: For Amazon Prime members, there might be a selection of books available to borrow for free.

Scribd - E Book

Spotify - Audiobook

I hope you come, even if you don't get a chance to read or haven't yet finished the book by the time we gather. The discussion will surely infuse your soul with so much love and intentionality either way. I am so excited to gather to discuss this book and hope to see you there!