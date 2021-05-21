ROW-pen House

media release: BIG Celebration in Small Numbers! Join in an open house tour and preview summer programming at Catalyst Rowing Fitness, 507 Bruce St., in Verona.

Rowing fitness at Catalyst is a full-body, low-impact but intense workout. Come meet us to discover how rowing fitness can help you crush your post-pandemic fitness goals safely, smartly and with a heavy dose of FUN!

Plus - Our neighbors at (n+1) Coffee and Beer Cafe are hosting the Aloha Wagon food truck that evening, so grab some grub and a tasty beverage and then head up to the studio!

Rowing is for EVERY body, so stop by to meet us and see how rowing fitness can work for you! Let's ROW!