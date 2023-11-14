media release: At the 2023 Cheryl Rosen Weston Memorial Lecture, Roz Chast, inimitable New Yorker cartoonist and #1 New York Times bestselling author, cracks open the mysterious and fascinating world of dreams. I Must Be Dreaming, the new fully illustrated graphic work sprung from Chast's unconscious brain. She goes on to explore, recount, and illustrate her actual dreams of all kinds, from recurring dreams (back to high school), lucid dreams, and celebrity dreams (involving Henry Kissinger, Chris Rock, Elizabeth Taylor), to nightmares, body horror dreams (dentistry figures prominently), food dreams, cartoon dreams, everyday dreams, and much more.