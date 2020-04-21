RPCVs Virtual Happy Hour

press release: Hello Wisconsin-connected RPCVs of all stripes, sectors, and years of service!

We are not going to let this COVID-19 quarantine thing get in the way of some socializing! Ben Deese (RPCV China 2016-2018) and Kate Schachter are collaborating to continue our 3rd Tuesday of the month RPCVs Come Together event, at least for the next two months…virtually, from 5:30 – 6:30. We hope you will join us. If self-quarantine conditions change by May, we’ll move it off virtual and back into the real world.

Details can be found at this Facebook Event, and here:

What: Virtual Happy Hour – RPCVs Come Together

When: April 21 and May 19, 5:30 – 6:30

Where: https://go.wisc.edu/2el7b5

What to Expect: Trivia on Wisconsin, Peace Corps and COVID-19 and an opportunity to connect