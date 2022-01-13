RSVP for 2022 Garden Trends

press release: Stay on top of the newest garden trends for the upcoming year! Be the first to know about the newest predicted trends for 2022 including gardening techniques, color palettes, and new plant varieties to add into next year's garden designs. Gain insight on the latest and greatest to keep your garden on trend! This virtual lecture is well-suited for beginners.

Instructor: Avery Pronschinske, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Thursday, January 20, 2-3:15 p.m.

Registration Deadline: January 13

$18 / $14 member