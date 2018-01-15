RSVP for Edible Native Gardening

1/25/18 Thursday, 6–8 p.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Class: Edible Native Gardening. Learn which native plants offer both beauty and flavor. Explore ideas for creating wild edible landscapes small and large, sunny and shady, with samples to taste. Indoor class. Instructor: Judy Kingsbury, Arboretum volunteer coordinator. Fee: $20. Register by January 15.