RSVP for Edible Native Gardening
UW Arboretum Visitor Center 1207 Seminole Hwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
1/25/18 Thursday, 6–8 p.m.
UW-Madison Arboretum Class: Edible Native Gardening. Learn which native plants offer both beauty and flavor. Explore ideas for creating wild edible landscapes small and large, sunny and shady, with samples to taste. Indoor class. Instructor: Judy Kingsbury, Arboretum volunteer coordinator. Fee: $20. Register by January 15.
