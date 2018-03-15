RSVP for Learn to Make Syrups, Elixirs, Lozenges and Capsules
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: This class will cover different extraction methods that can serve you and your family throughout the seasons. Learn to make herbal cough syrup and lozenges, along with the simple methods of making herbal capsules.
Thursday, March 22, 6:30-8 pm
Registration Deadline: March 15
Cost: $20/$16 member | Course Number: 10-21
