RSVP for Milele Arts Scholar Program

press release: The MMSD Office of Equity, Partnerships and Engagement in collaboration with the Black Excellence Think Tank is partnering with UMOJA Magazine to highlight youth voices during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re inviting youth to participate in various virtual media arts workshops followed by a publication of their amazing literary arts contributions in a special Youth Voices edition of UMOJA Magazine. In a time when attention and news is focused on the adult experience, we want to uplift the stories and experiences of our youth during these stressful and uncertain times. Youth in grades 6-12 will have the opportunity to participate in the following workshops: News Reporting, Visual Arts, Poetry/Spoken Word and Storytelling. While the workshops are specific for middle and high school students in grades 6-12, students of all ages are encouraged to submit work to be considered for the magazine. All submissions are eligible for prizes and raffles with their submissions. Register today for these enriching and engaging media arts workshops followed by a publication of our scholar’s original work in a special edition of UMOJA Magazine. Register here.

The deadline to register for these media arts workshops is Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Please contact ycraig@umojamagazine.com with any questions.

Virtual Workshop Schedule:

· News Reporting with Yvette Craig

Session 1: May 26th & 28th @ 10am (Middle School)

Session 2: June 2nd & 4th @10am (High School)

· Spoken Word/Poetry with Natasha Ria El-Scari

Session 1 May 26th & 28th @ 4 pm (Middle School)

Session 2: June 2nd & 4th @4pm (High School)

· Storytelling with Felicia Clark

Session 1: May 26th & 28th @ 2pm (Middle School)

Session 2: June 2nd and 4th @2pm (High School)

· Visual Arts with Jerry Jordan

Session 1: May 27th & 29th @ 10am (Middle School)

Session 2: June 3rd and 6th @10am (High School)