RSVP for Native Shrubs: A Symbiosis of Site, Structure and Sanctuary

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

Explore the exciting possibilities of native shrubs in your landscape with John J. Gishnock III, landscape architect and ecological designer and owner of Formecology, LLC. He will share informative and easy-to-follow tips about native shrub selection, placement, and maintenance. Expect to discover the environmental and economic benefits of native shrubs and how these beautiful, low-maintenance plants can be used in your landscape for both aesthetic appeal and functional purposes.

Tuesday, February 27, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: February 20

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-09

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
