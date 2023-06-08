RSVP for Nitschke Mounds Park Field Trip

Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 County Road M, Middleton, Wisconsin 53705

media release: This field trip will feature a guided tour of Nitschke Mounds Park, a 54-acre park in Dodge County containing 46 identified effigy mounds. This is an off-site field trip. Participants will provide their own transportation to the park and carpooling from Holy Wisdom Monastery is encouraged.

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 – 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗲 𝟭𝟱, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯

9:00 am – Carpool departs from Holy Wisdom (OPTIONAL; participants can provide own transportation and meet on site)

10:00 am – Welcome, overview of Nitschke Mounds County Park

10:30 am – Tour of mounds

11:45 am – Return to picnic shelter

12:00 pm – Lunch, bring your own picnic lunch, concluding remarks by speakers

1:30 pm – Program ends

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

Kurt Sampson, Gary Maier, Terrill Knaack and Michael Belongie will lead this field trip. They will discuss the cultural and ecological story of the mound group.

$25 per person. Register by June 8, 2023,

Nitschke Mounds Park, W5934 County Road E, Burnett WI 53922  

