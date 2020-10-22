Party with a Purpose

press release: YMCA of Dane County is going virtual this year, with a LIVE party streamed right to your living room, patio, Northwoods cabin ... or wherever!

Reserve your Party for eight or four now, and make plans to gather with your family or friends (safely socially distanced, of course!), from the comfort of home.

﻿We'll deliver your very own Party Box with a Food Fight Restaurant gift card, adult beverages, dessert popcorn, Y SWAG and more.

Program includes a LIVE auction. Door Prize!

Every "host" has a chance to win a Sundara Inn & Spa package valued at $940

Party Box for Eight: $175 Includes:

$200 Food Fight Restaurant Gift Card

Wine & Craft Beer Sampler for Eight

Dessert Popcorn

Y SWAG

Party Box for Four: $90 Includes:

$100 Food Fight Restaurant Gift Card

Wine & Craft Beer Sampler for Four

Dessert Popcorn

Y SWAG

