Prospect Place & Castle Place Walking Tour

press release: During the first four decades of the 20th century, well-to-do Madisonians built comfortable homes along the Lake Mendota shore, many of them designed by local architects Louis Claude and Edward Starck. The designs of these homes encompassed the styles popular in that era: Tudor and Georgian Revival, Craftsman, Prairie and Colonial Revival. Visit these homes to see how eminent people lived a century ago. And learn about an eerie remnant of Madison's earliest years.

“The people who lived in this neighborhood were influential in the public life of Madison,” says tour researcher Vicki Siekert. “Doctors, newspapermen, insurance executives, architects and politicians built homes here. Their wives were active in education and charitable work in Madison and some played a role in their husband’s careers. And in what was a much smaller Madison than today, they were interconnected by business, family and marriage.”

Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022. No rain date scheduled. Tours start at 8:30 a.m., leaving every 30 minutes, with the last tour at 12:00 p.m.. The meeting location will be sent with your ticket confirmation

Tickets: $10 Members | $20 General Public. We encourage you to bring your own water, but we will have limited water available for guests. We also suggest comfortable walking shoes as the sidewalk can be uneven in places. There are no restrooms on the tour, but there are public cafes and restaurants nearby. TICKETS OPEN JULY 15.