RSVP for Spring in the Wildflower Garden

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Olbrich's Wildflower Garden puts on a spectacular spring show every year! We will look for bloodroot, trilliums, Virginia bluebells, Jack-in-the-pulpit, and other early bloomers, and might spot a lady's slipper. Plants and ideas to extend the season of interest for your woodland garden throughout the entire year will be discussed. Instructor: Erin Presley (Olbrich Botanical Gardens)

Time: 6:30-8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, May 22

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, May 15

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
