RSVP for the Spice Box: Harissa Shrimp and Couscous

press release: Join us for a virtual cook-along to create Harissa Shrimp and Mediterranean Couscous! Your instructor will demonstrate techniques and guide you step-by-step as you create a delicious meal using fresh ingredients and fragrant spices. An ingredient list will be provided upon registration so you can prepare to cook along with the class in your own kitchen.

Instructor: Huma Siddiqui-Seitz, White Jasmine

Wednesday, January 12, 6-7:15 p.m.

Registration Deadline: January 5

$36 / $29 member