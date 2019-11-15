RSVP for UpStart

press release:It takes more than a good idea to start a successful business. Issues like accounting, financing and marketing may seem overwhelming and connecting with the right resources can be challenging. WARF's free UpStart program can help.

Classes will be Tuesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. January 21 through March 24, 2020 Discovery Building

UpStart:

Connects you with area professionals and other aspiring entrepreneurs

Helps you gain the skills you need to launch your business

Works with you to establish strategic goals and identify next steps

Eligibility Requirements