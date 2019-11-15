RSVP for UpStart
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release:It takes more than a good idea to start a successful business. Issues like accounting, financing and marketing may seem overwhelming and connecting with the right resources can be challenging. WARF's free UpStart program can help.
Classes will be Tuesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. January 21 through March 24, 2020 Discovery Building
UpStart:
- Connects you with area professionals and other aspiring entrepreneurs
- Helps you gain the skills you need to launch your business
- Works with you to establish strategic goals and identify next steps
Eligibility Requirements
- Applicants should reside in or near Madison, WI and surrounding communities
- Business ideas should be considered a legal business in Wisconsin
- Applicants should self-identify as a woman and/or person of color
- Applicants should be supportive of an inclusive learning environment
Info
