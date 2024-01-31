RSVP for Youth Got Talent

media release: Youth Got Talent, hosted by Freedom Inc., is a talent show open to any person of color between the ages of 12 and 18 who possess a talent in dancing, singing, rapping, playing instruments, making people laugh, and more. The talent show will take place on Sunday, February 11, from 1pm to 4pm at the Madison Concourse Hotel, 1 W Dayton St, Madison, WI 53703. The public is welcome to attend, and admission is free.

At Freedom Inc., we believe in investing in the leadership, wellness, and creativity of Black youth and youth of color. Our talent show is just one of the many ways we are working towards this goal. We encourage all talented young people to seize this opportunity and join us for an unforgettable evening of talent and community. Register now and let your talent shine!

For youth interested in participating:

Please note that due to limited spots, registration will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Performances are required to be no longer than 3 - 5 minutes, allowing participants to showcase their skills and creativity within a specified time frame. To ensure a smooth event, we kindly request participants sign up here by February 7, before 5pm.

At Freedom Inc., we're all about celebrating and cherishing women, girls, and our amazing LGBTQ+ community members. We kindly ask that all talent show acts keep our community in mind and be equally loving and respectful.

In recognition of the amazing talents that will be showcased, we have prepared exciting prizes for our winners. The prize breakdown is as follows: - 1st Place: $500 - 2nd Place: $400 - 3rd Place: $300 - 4th Place: $200 - 5th Place: $100

Winners will be determined by a panel of five judges who will carefully evaluate the performances and select the most outstanding talents.