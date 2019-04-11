RSVP of Dane County Open House

press release: How can you help your community? Where can I volunteer? What would I like to do?

RSVP of Dane County may be able to help you answer those questions. Find out the many volunteer opportunities available in Dane County at our annual Open House on April 11th. The Open House is from 1:30 PM till 3:30 PM at RSVP of Dane County office, 6501 Watts Road, Suite 250, Madison 53719.

Tracy A. Schroepfer, PhD will speak about Social Isolation and the health benefits of volunteering.

Professor Schroepfer is a Hartford Geriatric Social Work Faculty Scholar and works with the School of Social Work at the University of Wisconsin Madison.

Come enjoy a light snack, and talk to one of our Volunteer Coordinators about a way you can make a difference!