RSVP for Trailtessa: Be Virtual

press release: Be Reconnected: Join the Ice Age Trail Alliance for our first-ever VIRTUAL Trailtessa Retreat! These women-specific events are part of REI’s Force of Nature initiative to introduce women and girls to nature in a safe and welcoming environment.

Be Informed. We’ll share lots of great information about the Ice Age Trail, including an overview of the hiker resources we offer, so you can enjoy a successful hiking season!

Be Inspired. We’ve also invited female guest speakers to recount tales from their Thousand-Mile journeys! Be ready with the questions you’ve always wanted to ask about hiking and camping along the Ice Age Trail, these Forces of Nature will happily offer experience-based advice.

We are asking for a small donation to reserve your seat. There will be a wait list; if the capacity is reached, we’ll have a second presentation!

Tuesday, August 4, 6:00 – 7:30 pm Meet via Zoom

Cost: $6/registration to save your seat

Registration will close Sunday, August 2, 2020 or when the event reaches capacity. We’ll send a confirmation email to all registered attendees on Monday, August 3 with final details and the Zoom invite to join our virtual event.