Ruby Bridges

Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Friday Family Films: Fridays in February, 5:30-7:45PM | Goodman South Madison Library

Each month, the Goodman South Madison Library hosts family movie nights on Friday nights. During Black History Month, these films are focused on sharing Black stories throughout history. Snacks are provided at each event - all ages are welcome. Check out the lineup:

Info

Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Kids & Family
Movies
608-266-6395
Google Calendar - Ruby Bridges - 2023-02-03 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ruby Bridges - 2023-02-03 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ruby Bridges - 2023-02-03 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ruby Bridges - 2023-02-03 17:30:00 ical