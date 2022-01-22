Ruin Dweller, Cryptual, Order of the Jackal, Cowboy Amazing
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Presented by Adrenaline Armory!
RUIN DWELLER - Crusty Blackened Old School Death Metal from Madison
CRYPTUAL - Milwaukee death metal
ORDER OF THE JACKAL - Hard doomy stoner metal from Madison
COWBOY AMAZING - Dissonant Hardcore craziness from Madison
COVID: Crucible requires proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to attend events.
Doors @ 7:30; Show @ 8:00. Ages 21+. $10.