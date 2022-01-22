Ruin Dweller, Cryptual, Order of the Jackal, Cowboy Amazing

media release: Presented by Adrenaline Armory!

RUIN DWELLER - Crusty Blackened Old School Death Metal from Madison

https://www.facebook.com/Ruin- Dweller-386466341861169

https://ruindweller.bandcamp. com

CRYPTUAL - Milwaukee death metal

https://www.facebook.com/ Cryptual-548734572165889

https://cryptualdeath. bandcamp.com

ORDER OF THE JACKAL - Hard doomy stoner metal from Madison

https://www.facebook.com/ orderofthejackal

https://orderofthejackal. bandcamp.com

COWBOY AMAZING - Dissonant Hardcore craziness from Madison

https://www.facebook.com/ cowboyamazing

https://cowboyamazing. bandcamp.com

COVID: Crucible requires proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to attend events.

Doors @ 7:30; Show @ 8:00. Ages 21+. $10.