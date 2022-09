Ruin Dweller, Mind Harvester, The Mall

media release: MAGGIEDENMAN AND MERKBERT HAVE THE SAME BIRTHDAY. IT'S SEPTEMBER 17TH. THATS WHY WE BOOKED THIS SHOW. IF YOU THINK WE'RE COOL COME TELL US YOU THINK WE'RE COOL AND WATCH SOME COOL BANDS DO SOME COOL STUFF OR WHATEVER.

RUIN DWELLER- MADISON DEATH METAL

https://ruindweller.bandcamp.com/releases

MIND HARVESTER- MILWAUKEE CRUST/DARK HARDCORE (Formerly known as SCATHED)

https://scathedmke.bandcamp.com/album/already-dead

THE MALL- DARKWAVE POST-PUNK FROM ST. LOUIS

https://punk.bandcamp.com/album/zone

9/17 AT 10PM

21+

FREE (SUGGESTED DONATION FOR THE BANDS, THO)