ONLINE: Rules of the Road: Fundamental concepts of Investing and Potential Strategies to Help Build Wealth
press release: Come hear from OPEN Board Member and Edward Jones Financial Advisor, Cherie Gon on the basic concepts of investing as well as potential strategies to help build personal wealth and money management.
We’ll start with event with a short presentation from Cherie and then open it up to your questions. Come ready to learn a grown your knowledge on financial investing!
Where: On Zoom! RSVP for link.
Info
Careers & Business, LGBT