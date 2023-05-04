Rummage Sale
to
Lakeview Lutheran Church 4001 Mandrake Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Annual fundraiser, 7 am-6 pm on 5/4, 8 am-5 pm on 5/5 and 8 am-noon, 5/6.
Amazing Bargains On: Holiday Decorations, Home Décor, Kitchen Items, Books, Kids’ Clothes, Toys and Collectibles, Sporting Goods, Furniture, Jewelry, Artwork, Tools, Homemade baked goods and crafts. No Junk, Just Gems!
At the Corner of Northport and Mandrake.
Info
Fundraisers