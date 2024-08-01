media release: Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups. Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time.

Formed back in 1999 in Liverpool, England, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is now recognized globally as the ''Finest Fleetwood Mac TRIBUTE Concert Experience'' and has performed to over 1 million Fleetwood Mac fans across the world.