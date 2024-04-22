media release: Inspired by Bob Ross' love of the outdoors, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is bringing back the Run for the Trees: Happy Little (Virtual) 5K and has expanded its impact to other states! When registering, you pick what participating state you want proceeds to be allocated.

Runners, walkers and hikers can complete their 5K anywhere outdoors anytime between April 22-26.

Registration is encouraged by April 1, 2024 to ensure delivery before the April events. Packets will start shipping on March 1. Registration closes on April 15.

If you are looking to register 10 or more people, please contact Michelle O'Kelly at okellym1@michigan.gov for potential discounts and special registration instructions.

And don't forget to submit your photos and results at the completion of the event. This is not required but encouraged.

Registration includes:

Keepsake Happy Little T-shirt

Commemorative bib number

Finisher's medal

Happy Little Trees sticker

Shipping and handling

Race proceeds support tree planting and forest protection efforts in state parks.