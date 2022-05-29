media release: Run Madtown! Races start and finish at the State Capitol. Along the way, you’ll take in some of the city’s most iconic spots: the picturesque Lake Mendota path, the natural beauty of the arboretum, and the historic University of Wisconsin campus. Kick-off summer with a 5k or half marathon, the race starts at 7 am. Celebrate your victory at the Michelob Ultra after-party with good food, good music, and good friends, from 8 am-noon.

Visit runmadtown.com for additional race details.