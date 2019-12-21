Run Side Down, Mike & Friends (Grateful Dead tribute)
Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Hippie Xmas celebrates its' 5th year back where it all began: The Harmony Bar in Madison! Because you've all been so good, we are bringing Run Side Down(Original Progressive Rock) and Mike & Friends(Grateful Dead Tribute) Join us for some holiday cheer! There will not be advance tickets available this year: $10 at the door
Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
