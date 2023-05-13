media release: The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry (SPPRF) Department is excited to announce that the second annual Run the Parks event is on the horizon and will take place on Saturday, May 13 beginning at 8:00 a.m. at Stoneridge Estates Park, presented by Sport and Spine Recovery Clinic of Sun Prairie.

This family-friendly run/walk provides distances for all interest, skill, and ability levels. Additionally, participants may also sign their dog(s) up to participate for all distances of the race. This year will include a one-mile option that takes participants on a loop through Stoneridge Estates Park. The 5K and 8K routes will take participants through Liberty and Orfan Parks. There will be a special distance for kids ages two to five.

Prior to the start of the race, a free 200-yard Dino Dash will be available and feature a special appearance from the famous Parker N. Rex mascot. Dogs are excluded from the Dino Dash. The event will culminate with a post-race celebration at Stoneridge Estates Park featuring various community organizations and local businesses. The proceeds from this event will go towards the SPPRF Scholarship Fund, providing access to recreation programs for those with financial barriers from low to no cost.

In 2022, the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission updated the department’s scholarship program to increase access and eliminate barriers. SPPRF no longer requires documentation of need for a scholarship, and the form to request one is quick, simple, and available online in multiple languages. Last year, the scholarship program provided low cost or no cost recreational programming and Family Aquatic Center season passes to 46 families in the Sun Prairie community.

“This is an exciting event to plan because it brings families and their pets together to explore several parks within Sun Prairie while supporting an incredible cause to provide members of the community access to various recreational opportunities,” said Alyse Peters, Special Events and Sponsorships Manager.

Interested participants are encouraged to register prior to Sunday, April 23 in order to guarantee receiving a shirt of their preferred size. All registrants will receive a 2023 Run the Parks t-shirt. All registered dogs will receive a bandana and doggie goodie bag. Registration can be accessed by visiting https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=144705.

Run the Parks is proudly supported by LSM Chiropractic, Sun Prairie Utilities, Wisconsin Bound Dog Rescue, and Movin’ Shoes Madison.

Community organizations or businesses are invited to participate in the event by setting up a table at the post-race celebration. Interested organizations should contact Alyse Peters at apeters@cityofsunprairie.com