media release: Running of the Lions 2021: 9th Annual Strides Against Diabetes 5k Fun Run & Walk

5K and Fun Run / Walk to raise awareness and to educate children and adults on diabetes as well as to raise money for the Baraboo Lions Club's many community projects including eye health and diabetes education, as well as promoting healthy eating and exercise.

6:00 pm-8:00 pm, Thursday, June 24, 2021 -there is also an option to do a virtual run, anytime starting April 1.

$25.00 Adults ea ticket; $15.00 Under 18 yr old ea ticket

Tumbled Rock Brewery and Kitchen -S5718 State Rd 136 & DL, Baraboo, Near Devil's Lake state park

https://raceroster.com/events/ 2021/36351/running-of-the- lions-2021

stridesruninfo@baraboolions. org