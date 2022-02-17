ONLINE: Russell Street Reconstruction

press release: A virtual public information meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Feb. 17, 2022, via Zoom. Registration is required. Registration prior is recommended. Details on the project design, construction schedule, residential impacts, and special assessments will be discussed. The presentation and meeting recording will be posted on this Russell Street Project Page for anyone unable to attend.

Feb. 17, 2022 Public Information Meeting Registration

The purpose of this project is to reconstruct the street and replace utilities on Russell Street from Winnebago Street to Eastwood Drive. Proposed work includes replacement of the following: asphalt pavement and road base, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, sidewalk (as needed), water main, sanitary sewer main and laterals, storm sewer and private storm sewer connections.

Project Schedule

Design: Spring 2022

Construction: June 2022

Scheduled Completion: September 2022 (Approximate)