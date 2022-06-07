Rusty Hearts
Library Park, Belleville East Main Street at South Vine Street, Belleville, Wisconsin 53508
courtesy The Rusty Hearts
The Rusty Hearts (from left): Robert Kudrle, Jason Schumacher, Alex Fortney, Jamie McCloskey and Johan Westin.
press release: The free weekly concert series Music in the Park is presented and sponsored by the Belleville Public Library. All concerts are rain or shine. (Concerts may be cancelled or rescheduled due to severe weather).
