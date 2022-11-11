Ruth Fromstein, Jan Jahnke

media release: Join Ruth Fromstein and Jan Jahnke together for the first time at Grand Inspired Gallery in Stoughton, just south of Madison. Both of these talented women were born in the rolling lands of Wisconsin, took journeys to other parts and eventually returned. Both Ruth and Jan create stunning abstract, impressionistic landscapes. Their works compliment one another, yet each has a beautifully distinct style that will make this show a truly enchanting experience. Friday November 11 - Sunday November 13.  Artists’ Reception Friday from 6-8.  Show continues Saturday from 10-7 and Sunday from 11-4.  

