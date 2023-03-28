$60 ($90 VIP).

media release: In the breakout power ballad from his 2017 album, PRISONER, multi-Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Ryan Adams asks, “Do You Still Love Me?” Judging from the reaction to his wildly successful touring since kicking off with a sold-out performance last May at Carnegie Hall, the answer, among his legendary fans, is a resounding YES! To continue to meet this demand, Adams is adding 15 more shows throughout March and early April in the US and Canada. This will make a total of 31 shows in 28 cities since his tour kicked off.

Concurrent with this announcement, Adams is releasing his fifth album of the year, a front to back covers of the classic Springsteen album, NEBRASKA, honoring the 40th anniversary of the release of this legendary album, that he has been covering regularly on his tour. As his holiday gift, he’s making it available as a free download on his store: paxam.shop

The concerts will feature Ryan, his guitars and a piano in an acoustic tour-de-force – playing songs across his awe-inspiring catalogue. Adams have averaged more than 30 songs per concert and often plays longer than three hours at a time.