ONLINE: Ryan Meisel & Susan Hofer

Ryan Meisel and Susan Hofer are uniting for a night of creative and spontaneous improvisation at Cafe Coda. They will delve into their musical tool-kits shaping their sound with Susan's instrumental vocal style and Ryan's brand of fiery saxophone, electronics, and percussion.

From 1997-2005 Ryan Meisel made Madison his home. After a brief excursion to grad school at Northern Illinois University and establishing his own music education programs in the Milwaukee area, over the last few years, he is making his presence known in Mad town.

Susan Hofer, a longtime Madison standout, has developed a style that represents classic jazz through the songbooks of Cole Porter, Billy Strayhorn, and Duke Ellington and mixing it with the modern nuances of free and creative music.

