7:30 & 10 pm, 11/15-16. $59-$29.

media release: Comedian Ryan Sickler has left an indelible mark in podcasting boasting three thriving shows – The HoneyDew, The Honeydew with Y’all, and The CrabFeast. In January 2024, Ryan’s highly anticipated new podcast, The Wayback, made its debut and immediately claimed the #1 spot on the charts among comedy interview podcasts in the US, the UK, and Canada.

As the acclaimed host of The HoneyDew Podcast, Ryan skillfully guides stand-ups and storytellers through humorous explorations of life’s Lowlights.

In 2018, Ryan achieved a significant milestone, securing a #1 spot on the Billboard and iTunes comedy charts with his album Get a Hold of Yourself.

Notably, Ryan showcased his diverse talents in the comedy domain by directing and self-producing his 2023 standup special, Lefty’s Son.