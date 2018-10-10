Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda

press release: Among the world’s most widely heralded contemporary composers, Ryuichi Sakamoto has done it all, from creating iconic film scores for Oshima and Bertolucci to storming the 1980s Japanese pop charts as a member of synth-pop originators Yellow Magic Orchestra. This remarkably intimate documentary affords us a priceless window into Sakamoto’s creative process, tracing the writing and recording of both his 2015 score for The Revenant and his massively acclaimed 2017 album async. Following a health crisis and the Fukushima disaster, this endlessly inspiring artist undergoes a profound political awakening and creative rebirth. “A portrait of an artist that’s nearly as powerful and necessary as the artist himself” (Indiewire). “One of the great documentaries about the creative process” (The Telegraph). In Japanese with English subtitles.

MMoCA’s Spotlight Cinema features premieres of critically acclaimed and award-winning documentary and feature films. Curated by Mike King, Spotlight Cinema is held on Wednesday evenings throughout the fall; visit mmoca.org for the full schedule and program details. Admission is free for MMoCA members/$7 per screening for the general public. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum’s lobby. The series is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and an anonymous donor.