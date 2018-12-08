S'mores, Books & Cocoa with Marnie Mamminga
Madison Chocolate Company 729 Glenway St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: 702WI invites you to warm up at Madison Chocolate Company with author Marnie Mamminga on Saturday, December 8th at 7pm for a special off-site event featuring s'mores, cocoa, and conversation!
Mamminga will discuss her latest essay collection On a Clear Night, and Madison Chocolate Company will provide the sweet treats. A book signing will follow. Tickets are $10 and available online.
Info
Madison Chocolate Company 729 Glenway St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Books, Food & Drink