ONLINE: S.A. Cosby, Chris Harding Thornton, David Heska Wanbli Weiden, Heather Young

media release: Presented in partnership with the Virginia Festival of the Book and The Back Room, crime writers S.A. Cosby, Chris Harding Thornton, David Heska Wanbli Weiden, and Heather Young discuss their highly-acclaimed books in conversation with international bestselling authors Karen Dionne and Hank Phillippi Ryan. Each of these novels presents a complicated story of secrets and crimes that involve generations within a rural noir framework, including Virginia-based drag races, lost souls in rural Nebraska, criminal injustice on a North Dakota reservation, and the explosive effects of opioid abuse in a small town in Nevada. Join us at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virginia-festival-of-the-book-special-presentation-tickets-138591237121