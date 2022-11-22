Saber Combat Club

Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin

media release: the Madison chapter of The Saber Legion, a national exercise/sports club for light up saber sparring, meets each Tuesday at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM, at Madison Neighborhood House Community Center, 29 S Mills St., Madison.

What to bring: Water and a good attitude!

Optional: Any light-up sabers or gear you already have. We have some loaner gear and boffers (pool noodle swords) to get you started.

Cost: $5 to help cover the cost of the room (or less depending on number of attendees) if your finances allow*

For more information, check out: https://www.saberlegion.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/groups/844120505675445

 *If you can’t afford this, we’d still love to see you! All are welcome here and the organizer will ensure room payment.

Info

Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin
Recreation
Google Calendar - Saber Combat Club - 2022-11-22 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Saber Combat Club - 2022-11-22 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Saber Combat Club - 2022-11-22 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Saber Combat Club - 2022-11-22 18:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Saber Combat Club - 2022-11-29 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Saber Combat Club - 2022-11-29 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Saber Combat Club - 2022-11-29 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Saber Combat Club - 2022-11-29 18:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Saber Combat Club - 2022-12-06 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Saber Combat Club - 2022-12-06 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Saber Combat Club - 2022-12-06 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Saber Combat Club - 2022-12-06 18:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Saber Combat Club - 2022-12-13 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Saber Combat Club - 2022-12-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Saber Combat Club - 2022-12-13 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Saber Combat Club - 2022-12-13 18:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Saber Combat Club - 2022-12-20 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Saber Combat Club - 2022-12-20 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Saber Combat Club - 2022-12-20 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Saber Combat Club - 2022-12-20 18:30:00 ical