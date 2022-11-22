Saber Combat Club

media release: the Madison chapter of The Saber Legion, a national exercise/sports club for light up saber sparring, meets each Tuesday at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM, at Madison Neighborhood House Community Center, 29 S Mills St., Madison.

What to bring: Water and a good attitude!

Optional: Any light-up sabers or gear you already have. We have some loaner gear and boffers (pool noodle swords) to get you started.

Cost: $5 to help cover the cost of the room (or less depending on number of attendees) if your finances allow*

For more information, check out: https://www.saberlegion.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/ groups/844120505675445

*If you can’t afford this, we’d still love to see you! All are welcome here and the organizer will ensure room payment.