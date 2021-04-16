ONLINE: ¡Sabores Latinos!

media release: We invite you to join us for a night of Latino flavors! This virtual cooking class featuring Chef Sujhey Beisser of Five Senses Palate, offers a unique experience to submerge yourself in the Latino food culture with a step-by-step cooking class in English. Organized by students from Madison College, this fundraiser supports the Centro Hispano BECAS (education scholarships) Program.

This fundraiser offers multiple ways to participate:

1. LIVE COOKING CLASS on Friday, April 16 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. CST, (3:30 p.m. PST & 6:30 p.m. EST) to participate in the cooking class in real time and have an opportunity to ask your questions to Chef Sujhey. Live class participants will also receive the recording after the event.

2. PRE RECORDED VIDEO ONLY purchase the recording of the live stream to watch when you are available (recordings will be sent after the event).

3. DONATE DIRECTLY to Centro Hispano. If you can't attend or cooking is not your passion we hope you will consider a direct donation to Centro Hispano. (Click Tickets to find the donation option.)

During this 90-minute Zoom cooking class you will learn to cook beef or mushroom empanadas from scratch with guasacaca, an avocado salsa. Chef Sujhey will also teach everyone how to make sangria (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions) to enjoy with your food. You can expect to learn about the ingredients you are using and be guided through the process to prepare the meal. The recipe makes 2-4 servings.

All participants will receive a grocery list, a supply list, and a copy of the recipe. Ingredients are not included in the donation and attendees should purchase those a few days ahead of time.

Menu: Empanadas de Carne Molida o de Champiñones con Guasacaca y Sangría

Vegetarian & Non-alcoholic options available

Thanks to a generous donation from Willy Street Co-op, the first 40 people* to sign up for the LIVE class will receive a $5 gift card toward the purchase of their ingredients.

*Recipients must live in the Madison area to claim their gift card.

This cooking class will allow attendees to follow along with Chef Sujhey to learn tips and tricks to make a delicious meal with Latino flavors. The empanadas are gluten-free and vegetarian options are available, please let us know if you have any other dietary needs.

Thank you for your support of the Centro Hispano BECAS (scholarships) Program.

The scholarships offered at Centro would not be possible without your generous support .100% of gifts made to this program go directly supporting the scholars.