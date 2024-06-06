7:30 pm on 6/6 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 6/7-8. $20-$15.

media release: Sabrina Wu is a Brooklyn based actor, writer, and stand-up comedian. They recently made their feature film debut in the Lionsgate comedy JOY RIDE, from executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

and director Adele Lim. Variety Magazine recently named Wu one of the 10 Comics to Watch.

In 2022, Just for Laughs Comedy Festival selected Wu as one of their New Faces of Comedy. In October that year, they went on to make their late-night stand -up debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Sabrina regularly performs at venues like Union Hall and the Bell House in New York City, where they’ve been featured as part of the New York Comedy Festival.

Wu served as a staff writer on the Disney+ series Doogie Kameāloha M.D. and is currently a staff writer on an unannounced series for Netflix with Mike Schur executive producing. They recently sold their pilot 20th Century Studios.