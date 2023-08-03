Sacred Hearts Rummage Sale

media release: The Sacred Hearts Church Annual Rummage Sale!!

Held in the school gym, cafeteria and parish garage. Tons of stuff! Clothing, shoes, furniture, small appliances, house wares, linens, toys...you name it; we've probably got it. Three days of extreme shopping fun. Bake sale in school lobby.

Thurs, Aug 3: 8am-7pm; Fri, Aug 4: 8am-5pm; Sat, Aug 5: 8am-NOON, 219 Columbus St., Sun Prairie.

LOCATION OF ITEMS HAS CHANGED: Housewares & Linens are in the Cafeteria; Toys, Puzzles and books are in the Gym; Clothing remains in the Gym; Furniture is still in the garage.

NOTE: All items 1/2 priced on Saturday!

Free admission.

Here is the LIST OF ITEMS WE ACCEPT/DON'T ACCEPT - please feel free to share with family, friends and neighbors. Your help in only donating items on the list AND making sure they are clean, working, and in good order is greatly appreciated.