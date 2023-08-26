The Sadies, Sally Timms & Jon Langford

× Expand Heather Pollock The band The Sadies. The Sadies (from left): the late Dallas Good, Travis Good, Mike Belitsky, Sean Dean.

Doors 6 pm, music 7 pm.

media release: August, September and October shows go on sale until July 1.

Quick note on ticket sales: you can only buy tickets for one show at a time, and there's a six-ticket limit per show. Once you have a show selected, enter your information and pay for those tickets. Then go to the second show you want, and repeat the process. That said, you’ll want to prioritize the shows you want, and maybe team up with friends to each select a different show. Shows sell out quickly, and we want you to see as many as possible, so plan your strategy now!

Canadian rockers The Sadies share the official video for “More Alone,” featured on their critically acclaimed 11th studio album Colder Streams, and announce more U. S. tour dates.

Filmed, directed, and edited by Rick White, the “More Alone” video features live footage filmed and recorded at HIllside Inside Festival 2022 at the River Run Centre in Guelph, ON, on February 4, 2022, which would be The Sadies’ last live performance with Dallas Good. Of the video, White offers, “In music, you're immortal, and I try to symbolize that with this video. An artist never dies; they're always alive in the art. Love you Sadies.”

“Our dear friend and collaborator Rick White made this video tribute for “More Alone” shortly after Dallas left us, for a song Dallas wrote shortly after Justin Townes Earle passed. It's beautiful how art can help us heal and how it connects us. We are grateful to share this with all of you. The live footage was taken from our last live performance together at Hillside Inside on Feb. 4, 2022. Much love and thanks to Rick and Brian.” – Travis, Mike & Sean

Produced and directed by documentary filmmaker Ron Mann, "The Sadies Stop and Start" is a “poignant” (Exclaim!) performance film that captures a moment in time. Still reeling from losing Dallas, the band’s drummer, Mike Belitsky, discovered he needed emergency wrist surgery. Not knowing if they would ever have the opportunity again, they needed to play these songs. With friends and family gathering to help and show their support, the resulting film documents an uncertain and dark time.

Produced by Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry, upon release, Colder Streams garnered a four-star review from MOJO, was praised by American Songwriter as “some of The Sadies’ finest work,” and was featured on 2022 year-end best-of lists, including Exclaim who hailed the album as “the best record that has ever been made by anyone. Ever.”

Featuring guest appearances by Jon Spencer, Richard Reed Parry, Margaret Good (backing vocals), and Bruce Good on autoharp, Colder Streams was engineered and mixed by Pietro Amato, except for "You Should Be Worried,” which was engineered and mixed by Michael Dubue and mastered by Peter J. Moore. The release of Colder Streams marked the quartet's final studio recording with founding member Dallas Good, who unexpectedly passed away in February.

With a deep fondness and reverence for the best of CBGB—country, bluegrass, and blues—The Sadies are equally informed and influenced by everything from ‘60s garage and psychedelic rock to surf instrumentals and punk rock. Since they first arrived on the music scene, the Toronto-based roots-rockers have developed, even perfected, a style of music uniquely their own.