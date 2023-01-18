Safe Routes, Safer Communities

media release: Join 1000 Friends of Wisconsin for the first webinar of 2023! 1000 Friends of Wisconsin partnered with Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids to assess active transportation routes to schools and parks in their respective cities. Over the course of 6 months, 1000 Friends Community Programs Director worked with city planners from Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids to identify key public locations, plan walk/roll audits with community participants, and develop detailed recommendations for infrastructure improvements. They present their findings in this webinar.

The webinar is free.

