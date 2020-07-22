ONLINE: Safely Navigating our Ever-Changing Roads

press release: Traffic crashes killed 551 people in Wisconsin last year with 25 of those in Dane county. Madison Police Officer Erik Lee will offer insights and tips based on nearly 20 years of service (including four as a crash investigation specialist) helping to keep our streets, highways and city safe. He will be happy to discuss common traffic complaints, the proliferating number of roundabouts, how to get into and out of roundabouts, merging safely onto and exiting from the Beltline, new street markings, sharing the road with bicycles, speed, and yielding to pedestrians, and stop sign and stop light violations, to name just a few. He won't, however, be able to discuss open cases or pending citations with anyone.

To register and receive the Zoom link, email TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org