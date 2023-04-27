media release: Safer Bar training for UW-Madison students

Thursday, April 27, 5:30-7:30pm, Fresh Madison Market event space (2nd floor)

*dinner provided*

The RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center's Safer Bar training is a de-escalation & bystander intervention program designed for owners, managers, & staff at all alcohol-serving establishments. The program was established in 2017 and has trained staff members from more than 30 establishments across the county.

Safer Bar is rooted in violence-prevention education and trauma-informed practices with an intersectional lens to address and intervene in harmful or predatory behavior in the safest way possible. It is survivor-centered, evidence-based, and participatory. Whether you are currently employed at an alcohol-serving establishment or looking to build your resume, you will benefit from this training.

Participants will learn how to help facilitate a culture in your establishment that does not tolerate sexual violence, harmful or predatory behavior of any kind. Training content includes:

• Recognizing & identifying predatory behavior and sexual aggression

• Assertive communication skills

• Early interventions, negotiations and/or mitigations in addressing potentially threatening behavior

• Assertive boundary-making & language tools to reduce probability of conflict & harm

• Recognizing our own triggers and styles of confrontation

• Targeting strategies to intervene in the workplace and the opportunity for live practice with trained Safer Bar facilitators

more on Sexual Assault Awareness Month:

Dane County’s Rape Crisis Center has officially re-branded as RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center in an effort to better reflect the needs and scopes of services provided to survivors and their loved ones, as well as to promote a more inclusive understanding of the many forms of sexual violence.

Established in 1973 as a grassroots volunteer collective-turned-nonprofit, RCC is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. As one of the first Rape Crisis Centers in the nation, they have acted as a key figure in the anti-sexual violence movement, advancing survivor-centered care, legal protections, medical best practices, and social attitudes towards sexual violence. They have provided free, lifesaving crisis intervention services as well as violence prevention education & programming to thousands of youth and community members. Their service and program offerings continue to grow.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), an international campaign to raise awareness of the prevalence of sexual violence and to mobilize individuals and community in prevention through events and educational outreach. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has issued an official proclamation that Dane County observes this month of awareness & prevention, elevating the need to support survivors and their loved ones and work together to prevent sexual violence.

Throughout the month, RCC will be hosting several events and fundraisers, including a 50th Anniversary themed Art Show on April 14th and 50th Anniversary Rally-Celebration at the State Capitol April 30th. For a full list of events and details, visit: http://thercc.org/50th. RCC is grateful to the many businesses, organizations & community partners who have collaborated to make these important events possible.