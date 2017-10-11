Safety Dance

9 pm-midnight: Nope, no Men Without Hats here (okay, maybe we can’t make that promise). The badass Spirited Women collective of Madison will be taking over Tavernakaya for the evening and hosting a dance party to benefit the Dane County Rape Crisis Center. The Rape Crisis Center works with local bartenders to prevent sexual assault through the Safer Bar Bystander Intervention training program. The only things you need to bring are yourselves and a respect for everyone else. But seriously — if your friends don’t dance, well, they’re no friends of mine.