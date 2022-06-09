Sahada Buckley, Trace Johnson, Madlen Breckbill, Maynie Bradley

media release: Come enjoy an evening of Ukrainian classical and folk music on Thursday, June 9, 7pm. Original arrangements for string quartet by Sahada Buckley and Trace Johnson will be presented by Sahada Buckley, violin, Trace Johnson, cello, Madlen Breckbill, viola, and Maynie Bradley, violin. All proceeds of this concert will be donated towards the non-profit organization Wisconsin Ukrainians. Suggested donation of $25.

