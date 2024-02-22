Saideira Pagode
Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us at Working Draft Beer Co for a night of samba music and tasty food. Saideira Pagode will be bringing their Brazilian rhythms and Stalzy's Deli will be making their delicious pizza slabs.
Pizza is served from 5-8ish pm and the samba will fill the taproom from 7-9 pm. The taproom is open from 3-10 pm.
Whether you like pizza, music, or beer (or all 3!), we've got you covered!
