media release: Join us at Working Draft Beer Co for a night of samba music and tasty food. Saideira Pagode will be bringing their Brazilian rhythms and Stalzy's Deli will be making their delicious pizza slabs.

Pizza is served from 5-8ish pm and the samba will fill the taproom from 7-9 pm. The taproom is open from 3-10 pm.

Whether you like pizza, music, or beer (or all 3!), we've got you covered!