media release: What's better than cold beers and warm, Brazilian roots samba on a Thursday night after work? Not much. Saideira Pagode is a Madison-based group that sits around a big table and plays "roots" samba tunes from '70s and '80s Brazil. It's perfect music to have a few beers to as you ready yourself for the frenetic holiday season. No cover, just old school 'pagode' tunes from Rio de Janeiro.